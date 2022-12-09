7,220 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in GitLab by 325.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 64,433 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at $765,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in GitLab by 73.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the second quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 10.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,448,000 after buying an additional 61,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $47.43 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

