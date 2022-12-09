9,561 Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Avnet by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVT opened at $43.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.45 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

