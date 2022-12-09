Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $54.38, with a volume of 36343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.17%.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.