Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 81,984 shares traded.

Actual Experience Stock Down 6.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of £3.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10.

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

