AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $106.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.11, but opened at $88.61. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. AeroVironment shares last traded at $82.83, with a volume of 1,527 shares trading hands.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.
Insider Activity at AeroVironment
In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment
AeroVironment Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.84 and a beta of 0.54.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
Further Reading
