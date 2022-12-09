Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,178 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 34.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 126,969 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 51,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 17.1% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

AGYS stock opened at $63.08 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 197.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

