Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 17.1% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,357,000 after buying an additional 35,035 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 0.5% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 468,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of AGYS opened at $63.08 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.49 and a twelve month high of $69.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 197.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

