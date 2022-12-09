AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,780 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 39,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.93.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AGNC shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.