Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Raised to $340.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.39.

Shares of APD stock opened at $319.86 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $320.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.40 and its 200 day moving average is $255.34. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 24.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

