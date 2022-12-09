Alexander H. Rogers Sells 26,427 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 86.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 32,551 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,208 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 46.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.