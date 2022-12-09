Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Chairman Joel S. Marcus Sells 2,500 Shares

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,215,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $148.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.84 and a 200-day moving average of $149.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.74 and a 1-year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

