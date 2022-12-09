Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $224.66

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 224.66 ($2.74) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.56). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.59), with a volume of 343,191 shares changing hands.

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £867.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 226.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £495.06 ($603.66). In related news, insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,291.79). Also, insider Neeta Patel bought 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.72) per share, for a total transaction of £495.06 ($603.66). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,259 shares of company stock valued at $746,474.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

