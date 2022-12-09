Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $23,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ally Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

