Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $99.47

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 99.47 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 99.55 ($1.21), with a volume of 149486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.24).

Alphawave IP Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £679.10 million and a PE ratio of 3,250.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Alphawave IP Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphawave IP Group

In related news, insider Sehat Sutardja bought 1,829,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £2,031,156.81 ($2,476,718.46).

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphawave IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphawave IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.