Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Martin Currie Ltd.

Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,881.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,455 shares during the quarter. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,780.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,019,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,830,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,899.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,860,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,383,944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,862.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,137,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,988,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,703,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $90.35 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $176.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.72 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

