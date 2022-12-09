Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 359,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,986 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ambev were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,270,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

