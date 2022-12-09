American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Holdings Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,986 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

