American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.85

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.85 and traded as low as $38.65. American Business Bank shares last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 801 shares.
American Business Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $355.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04.
American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.46 million during the quarter.
American Business Bank Company Profile
American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.
