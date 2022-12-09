American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 154.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its position in shares of Assurant by 429.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 12,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Assurant by 12.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Assurant Trading Up 0.8 %

Assurant Increases Dividend

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $130.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.44. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 48.11%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

