American International Group Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $3,641,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

