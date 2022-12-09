American International Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,216,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after buying an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,869,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 50.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,072,000 after buying an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 40.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,395,000 after buying an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($770.53) to €745.00 ($784.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $606.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $817.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $508.39 and a 200-day moving average of $508.83. The company has a market cap of $248.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.