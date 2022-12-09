American International Group Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth $40,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 24.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.