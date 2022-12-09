American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 250.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,900.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $192,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,054,900.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,286 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,559 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

