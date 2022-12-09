American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.07.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $90.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.