American International Group Inc. Sells 1,424 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.44 and a 52-week high of $122.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $1,240,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,536.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,011 shares of company stock worth $12,476,404. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

