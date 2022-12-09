American International Group Inc. Sells 2,507 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 29.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 146.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 992.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE:FBHS opened at $60.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.41.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.