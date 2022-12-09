American International Group Inc. Sells 3,103 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. Strs Ohio raised its position in SouthState by 0.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SouthState by 175.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 11.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SouthState during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in SouthState during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $80.78 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.90.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $435.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $329,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,549 shares of company stock worth $3,965,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SSB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

