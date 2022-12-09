American International Group Inc. Sells 3,170 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in SM Energy by 421.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 138,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 40,681.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 51.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 4.50. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

