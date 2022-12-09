American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Vanguard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 28,226 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVD stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $670.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

