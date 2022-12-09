AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of AMN opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMN. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.