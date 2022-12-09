Andrew Houston Sells 162,500 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $3,682,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,997,672.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,617,250.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Andrew Houston sold 274,226 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $5,602,437.18.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dropbox by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,640,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 125,126 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Dropbox by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,165,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Dropbox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 138,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

