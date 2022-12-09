AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Position Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,813,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 130,429 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $35,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,933,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,757,000 after purchasing an additional 96,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,255,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,882,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 334,649 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,400,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 134,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,012,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 450,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,105. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ANGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

