Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.7% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 50,598 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,272 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,626 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,806,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($76.84) to €74.00 ($77.89) in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $59.57 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

