Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Gap Up to $36.02

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.02, but opened at $38.41. Apartment Income REIT shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 702 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

