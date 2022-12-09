Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,717 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,779,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $11,249,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 957,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,043,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $166,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 957,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,043,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,265,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.32 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

