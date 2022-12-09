Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.6% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 505,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

