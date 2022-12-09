Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Rhumbline Advisers’ Largest Position

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,752,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,342 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.3% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,657,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 103,055 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,090,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,838,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $251,335,000 after buying an additional 38,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 29,984 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.26.

Apple Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.65 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.