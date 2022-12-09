Arash Adam Foroughi Sells 373,667 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,142,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arash Adam Foroughi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,043,066.12.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $99.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in AppLovin by 7.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in AppLovin by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

