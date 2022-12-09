Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $6,718,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 794.3% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 437,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 388,386 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $5,823,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 728.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 203,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.89. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Insider Activity

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green bought 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

