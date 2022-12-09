Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43. 1,244,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,270,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$385.24 million and a PE ratio of 46.00.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

