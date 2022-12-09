Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.68. Athabasca Oil shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 157,111 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

