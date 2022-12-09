Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,000,000.00 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,362,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,354,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 2.8 %

AURA opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,608,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $4,620,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

