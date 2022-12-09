Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Major Shareholder Purchases $15,000,000.00 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,362,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,354,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Aura Biosciences Stock Up 2.8 %
AURA opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $24.83.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
