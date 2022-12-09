AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,650.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.4 %

AZO opened at $2,488.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,412.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2,234.26. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $25.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 123.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $57,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $272,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in AutoZone by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

