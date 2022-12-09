AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $2,800.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

AZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,488.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,412.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,234.26. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 123.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth $32,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

