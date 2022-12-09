Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.13

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as high as $1.25. Avinger shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 23,023 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $9.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

