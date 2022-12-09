Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson Sells 4,523 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $843,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 276,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,563,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Luke Larson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Luke Larson sold 732 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $130,296.00.
- On Tuesday, October 4th, Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79.
AXON opened at $171.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.42 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $193.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.94.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
