Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) President Luke Larson Sells 4,523 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) President Luke Larson sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total value of $843,087.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 276,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,563,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 1st, Luke Larson sold 732 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $130,296.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79.

AXON opened at $171.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.42 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $193.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

