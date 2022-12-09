Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Axos Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.