Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Director Acquires $3,491,250.00 in Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 735,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $3,491,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,597,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,588,619. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Aziyo Biologics Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of AZYO opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.77. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AZYO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aziyo Biologics

About Aziyo Biologics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZYO Get Rating ) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares during the quarter. Aziyo Biologics comprises approximately 1.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 8.18% of Aziyo Biologics worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

