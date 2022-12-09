Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,108 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Banc of California were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANC. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 49,464 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 391,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 172,402 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 494,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANC. Stephens increased their price target on Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

