Bank of America Increases Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $190.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.41.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $179.08 on Wednesday. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.23. The company has a market capitalization of $106.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.